Grace Waldhour Goose Creek - Grace M. Waldhour, 71, of Goose Creek, wife to Sidney L Waldhour III of 48 years, entered into eternal rest on September 24, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born on December 03, 1948 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, Grace was a daughter of the late James David McKnight and Henrietta S. McKnight. Grace, was a retired Math teacher, who taught for over 30 years in both high school and middle school. Besides her husband, Grace is survived by her daughter, Stefanie Cole and son-in-law, Dan Cole of Goose Creek. SC She is also survived by her three loving grandchildren, Madison Cole, Evan Cole, and Sydney Cole. The graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Jerusalem Lutheran Church Cemetery, Rincon, GA. The burial will be held at Jerusalem Lutheran Church Cemetery. A Celebration of Life party will be planned later on next month. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Grace`s memory may be sent to Camp Kesem of Clemson, a free camp for children who have been impacted by a parent's cancer https://www.campkesem.org/find-a-camp/camp-kesem-at-clemson
and the ASCPA. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.mcalister-smith.com/
. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Goose Creek, 869 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445, (843) 553-1511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston