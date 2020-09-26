1/
Grace Waldhour
Grace Waldhour Goose Creek - Grace M. Waldhour, 71, of Goose Creek, wife to Sidney L Waldhour III of 48 years, entered into eternal rest on September 24, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born on December 03, 1948 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, Grace was a daughter of the late James David McKnight and Henrietta S. McKnight. Grace, was a retired Math teacher, who taught for over 30 years in both high school and middle school. Besides her husband, Grace is survived by her daughter, Stefanie Cole and son-in-law, Dan Cole of Goose Creek. SC She is also survived by her three loving grandchildren, Madison Cole, Evan Cole, and Sydney Cole. The graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Jerusalem Lutheran Church Cemetery, Rincon, GA. The burial will be held at Jerusalem Lutheran Church Cemetery. A Celebration of Life party will be planned later on next month. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Grace`s memory may be sent to Camp Kesem of Clemson, a free camp for children who have been impacted by a parent's cancer https://www.campkesem.org/find-a-camp/camp-kesem-at-clemson and the ASCPA. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.mcalister-smith.com/. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Goose Creek, 869 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445, (843) 553-1511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek Location
869 St James Ave
Goose Creek, SC 29445
(843) 553-1511
