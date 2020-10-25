1/
Gracie Diane Livingston Nathans
1950 - 2020
Gracie Diane Livingston Nathans Summerville - Gracie Diane Livingston Nathans, age 70, passed into eternal rest on October 8, 2020. She was born February 19, 1950 to the late Philip Henry and Lois Elrod Livingston. Gracie is deeply missed by her children, Jack N. Nathans and Tesscia Nathans Svenningsen, both of Summerville, SC and predeceased by Shawn David Nathans. She is also survived by two brothers, Philip and David Livingston; two sisters, Tammy Livingston Whitworth Renee and Louise Livingston Yancy, 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, all of S. Carolina. She was known by GMA and grandma. She will be greatly missed by all of us. She had a laugh that was contagious, loved deeply and was the center of our world. Her smile could light up a room. Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday October 28th, 2020 from 12-1pm with a service at 1pm at Carolina Memorial Park Funerals & Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave, N. Charleston SC. Interment to follow at cemetery. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Carolina Memorial Gardens
OCT
28
Service
01:00 PM
Carolina Memorial Gardens
OCT
28
Interment
cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Memorial Gardens
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
8435532228
