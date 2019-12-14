Home

Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Riverview Memorial Park
3715 Azalea Drive
View Map
More Obituaries for Grady Corder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grady D. Corder


1932 - 2019
Grady D. Corder Obituary
Grady D. Corder N. Charleston - Grady D. Corder, 87, of North Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Thursday, December 12, 2019. His Graveside Service will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 in Riverview Memorial Park, 3715 Azalea Drive at 1:00 pm. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Grady was born November 21, 1932 in Cayce, South Carolina, son of George Grady Corder and Vermelle Mack Corder. Grady was an electrician and served in the United States Navy and the United States Air Force. He is survived by two sons, David Corder of North Charleston, Grady W. Corder (Barbara) of Loris, SC; two grandchildren, Katy C. Grier of Birmingham, AL and Mark Corder of Whiteville, NC; four great-grandchildren: Rylie, Bailey, Aubrie and Ady; two nieces, Sue C. Graham and Deb. C. White; one nephew, William L. Corder; and his beloved dog, Toby. Memorials may be made to Post 3142, 3555 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC 29405, or to a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 15, 2019
