Gray Byron Taylor MT. PLEASANT- Gray Byron Taylor, 50, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Margaret Moss Taylor died Friday, June 21, 2019. His Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends at the funeral chapel Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 11:00 am until time of the service. Gray was born May 2, 1969 in Memphis, Tennessee, son of Emma Clark Hairston Taylor and the late Michael Byron Taylor. Gray held a bachelor's degree in natural resources from Sewanee: The University of the South, a master's degree in forestry from Clemson University, and a Juris Doctor from University of South Carolina School of Law. Gray was a Managing Partner at the law firm of Buist, Byars & Taylor in Charleston. From an early age, Gray's love of the outdoors was evident as he spent summers at Gwynn Valley Camp, where he met the love of his life, Margaret. Their summers were spent in the mountains of North Carolina with their life-long camp friends. Gray instilled in his daughters a love of the outdoors through setting international fishing records, surfing in Nicaragua, spearfishing in the Bahamas, and sitting around the campfire at Ferry Lake. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Margaret; his daughters, Emma Taylor and Eliza Taylor of Mt. Pleasant, SC; his mother, Clark Taylor of Memphis, TN; his sister, Catherine Donovan and her husband Danny of Memphis, TN; his brother and sister-in-law, Parks and Mary Kathryn Moss of Savannah, GA; and his sisters-in-law Elizabeth Moss and Mary Sweeney of St. Petersburg, FL; and his nieces and nephews, Sarah Catherine Donovan and Daniel Donovan of Memphis, TN; and Sarah Moss and Henry Moss of Savannah, GA. Memorials may be made to the East Cooper Land Trust, P.O. Box 2495, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29425, or the Gwynn Valley Campership Foundation, 319 Raintree Court, Winter Park, FL 32789.