Gray Byron Taylor Mt. Pleasant - The Memorial Service for Gray Byron Taylor will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends at the funeral chapel Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 11:00 am until time of the service. Memorials may be made to the East Cooper Land Trust, P.O. Box 2495, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29425, or the Gwynn Valley Campership Foundation, 319 Raintree Court, Winter Park, FL 32789. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 25, 2019
