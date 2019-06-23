Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Graylin Chapman Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Graylin Alexander "Crusher" Chapman are invited to attend his Funeral Service 12:00 PM, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Chapel of Murray's Mortuary, 4060 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Monrovia Cemetery, Charleston, SC. Visitation will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the mortuary. Graylin leaves to cherish his memories: mother, Mildred S. Chapman; daughter, LaNeice R. Chapman; two grandchildren, Richard and Raylin Walker; three sisters and two brothers, Yvonne C. Walker (Tony), Robert Chapman, Jr., Deborah E. Washington, Darrell L. Chapman, and Millicent J. Woods; aunts, uncles and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 24, 2019
