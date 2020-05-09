Grayson Brown
Dr. Grayson Brown Evans, Ga - Dr. Grayson Brown, 78, entered into rest on Friday, May 8, 2020 at his residence. The family invites friends to participate in a drive-through visitation on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 9:00 until 11:30 AM at Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road. There will be a private celebration of his life at a later date. Dr. Brown was born on January 20, 1942 to Ruie and Jeannette Brown in Kingstree, SC. He attended Cedar Swamp Elementary and Kingstree Public School and then went on to Clemson University for two years. He transferred to the University of Georgia, where he graduated from the College of Veterinary Medicine in 1966. He co-founded National Hills Animal Hospital in 1970 and in 1975, he opened Martinez Animal Hospital with Dr. James Wilkes. He was involved in leadership roles in various civic organizations. He served as Past Presidents of his Senior Class of UGA and the Alpha Psi Fraternity, the Georgia Carolina Veterinary Association, the Aiken Polo Club, and the Martinez Evans Rotary Club, where he was a charter member as well as a Paul Harris Fellow, a Will Watt Fellow and the Foundation of Rotary International Benefactor, and was a past Board Member of the Aiken Polo Club. He was also active in his church as a staff member of the Parish Relations Committee and Administrative Council Chairman at Lewis Memorial United Methodist Church. Outside of his professional life, he had many hobbies. He enjoyed golfing, hunting and UGA football. He was an avid equestrian and had been playing polo since 1980 with the Aiken Polo Club. He also enjoyed lancing and pleasure riding. He married Joan King in 1964, and they had three sons, Leon Grayson Brown, Jr. (Nancy), Walter Todd Brown (Audrey) and Michael Craig Brown (Kim). Joan died in 1997, and in 2000, he married Nancy Leopard, who survives him. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Madeline, Crawford, Grayson, Ellen, Carter and Walker Brown, as well as his brothers; Rufus and Allison Brown. He was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Brown. If so desired, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Cedar Swamp Methodist Church, 272 Cedar Swamp Road, Kingstree, SC, 29556 or to Lewis Memorial Methodist Church, 5555 Hereford Farm Road, Evans, Ga, 30809. "Over the end line and out of play"

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
9:00 - 11:30 AM
Platt's Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
May 9, 2020
We have been with Martinez Animal Hospital since 1980 Dr Brown was such a caring person He always had a smile in his face and made you feel better about any more situation He will truly be missed A truly wonderful person The Pope Family
Gloria Pope
Friend
May 9, 2020
My heart goes out to Nancy, and all the staff at both hospitals. I love and miss you all. May the Lord God grant yall peace. Kristy Smith
Kristy Smith
Friend
May 9, 2020
It was my honor to have known Dr. Brown and to have grown up with his sons. My prayers and thoughts go out to Todd, Michael, Leon, & Nancy along with all there families.
Lowell Cleveland
