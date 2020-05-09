Dr. Brown will remain in our hearts forever for the care, kindness, love and support he showed our family and our pets. Walking through the doors of MAH will never be the same. As hard as it will be, it also brings us comfort. MAH was your home and the staff were your family. We will continue to honor your legacy with every trip to MAH. For a while it will be with a tear in our eyes but forever a smile in our hearts. Thank you just doesn't seem enough, but Thank you Dr. Brown.

Chris & Chip Huffman