Grayson Brown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Grayson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Grayson Brown Evans, Ga - Dr. Grayson Brown, 78, entered into rest on Friday, May 8, 2020 at his residence. The family invites friends to participate in a drive-through visitation on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 9:00 until 11:30 AM at Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road. There will be a private celebration of his life at a later date. Dr. Brown was born on January 20, 1942 to Ruie and Jeannette Brown in Kingstree, SC. He attended Cedar Swamp Elementary and Kingstree Public School and then went on to Clemson University for two years. He transferred to the University of Georgia, where he graduated from the College of Veterinary Medicine in 1966. He co-founded National Hills Animal Hospital in 1970 and in 1975, he opened Martinez Animal Hospital with Dr. James Wilkes. He was involved in leadership roles in various civic organizations. He served as Past Presidents of his Senior Class of UGA and the Alpha Psi Fraternity, the Georgia Carolina Veterinary Association, the Aiken Polo Club, and the Martinez Evans Rotary Club, where he was a charter member as well as a Paul Harris Fellow, a Will Watt Fellow and the Foundation of Rotary International Benefactor, and was a past Board Member of the Aiken Polo Club. He was also active in his church as a staff member of the Parish Relations Committee and Administrative Council Chairman at Lewis Memorial United Methodist Church. Outside of his professional life, he had many hobbies. He enjoyed golfing, hunting and UGA football. He was an avid equestrian and had been playing polo since 1980 with the Aiken Polo Club. He also enjoyed lancing and pleasure riding. He married Joan King in 1964, and they had three sons, Leon Grayson Brown, Jr. (Nancy), Walter Todd Brown (Audrey) and Michael Craig Brown (Kim). Joan died in 1997, and in 2000, he married Nancy Leopard, who survives him. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Madeline, Crawford, Grayson, Ellen, Carter and Walker Brown, as well as his brothers; Rufus and Allison Brown. He was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Brown. If so desired, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Cedar Swamp Methodist Church, 272 Cedar Swamp Road, Kingstree, SC, 29556 or to Lewis Memorial Methodist Church, 5555 Hereford Farm Road, Evans, Ga, 30809. Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com. "Over the end line and out of play" Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
9:00 - 11:30 AM
Platt's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 860-6166
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
22 entries
May 10, 2020
Dr. Brown will truly be missed, I have known him for 45-50 years.Prayers for the family and the staff at MAH.
joyce luckey
May 10, 2020
Dr. Brown has been our vet to our very precious fur babies! We are so saddened and will miss his love and compassion! Sending prayers for peace and comfort to his family and friends! He definitely was one of a kind!
Theresa Spieker
May 10, 2020
Thank you for taking care of our fur babies for years, you will be missed!
(Henson/Jennings Family)
Julia
May 10, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. What a compassionate person he was. He helped us when our dog ,Bailey was very ill. Bailey took to him right away. Thank you, DR. Brown .
Victoria Starkey
May 10, 2020
Prayers for his family and staff.. A great man and a compassionate vet...
Claire (Emily) Kearse
May 10, 2020
He will definitely be missed!
Darla Williams
May 10, 2020
Prayers going up with love for his family and staff! Thanks to his family for sharing him with us as he was not only a wonderful vet but a wonderful man! Thanks to all for making Martinez Animal Hospital the very best! He will be missed ❤
Mary Dukes
May 10, 2020
Keeping the family in my thoughts and prayers. He was truly a great man
Karen Brewer Paredes
May 10, 2020
Dr. Brown's passing is a tremendous loss to the veterinary community and all who knew him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his Martinez Animal Hospital family.
Harriette Storey
May 10, 2020
Many Condolences to his family and his staff at MAH....Thank you Dr. Brown for taking care of my many cats over the years...you will be greatly missed ...RIP
Sarah Barnett
May 10, 2020
Dr. Brown was like a grandfather to me. He taught me so much and gave me so many opportunities, I could never thank him enough. He had the best personality and was an absolute joy to work with. He was the hardest working person I know. He will truly be missed at Martinez Animal Hospital. My prayers go out to The Brown Family during this time.
Ashley Gobel
May 10, 2020
I have worked with Dr. Brown at Martinez Animal Hospital for 35 years. He was like a father to me and a huge part of my life. He will be truly be missed, and will always be remembered for being an outstanding man, as well as Veterinarian. Dr. Brown was a renowned surgeon and people came from out of town to have him operate on their animals. The Martinez Animal Hospital staff is one big family. We love and miss you Dr. Brown. Rest in Peace
Trisha Gobel
May 10, 2020
Absorb this drop of life into the ocean of goodness whence it came, ( St. Francis) Grayson ,a friend and classmate from Clemson thru veterinary school. God bless you, rest in Peace.
Charles DVM
Classmate
May 10, 2020
Thinking about y'all during this difficult time. Know he loved his family so much. Savannah and Graham loved going to the farm to ride! Rest in eternal peace, Dr. Brown.
Jeremy, Brigid, Savannah, and Graham Cranford
May 10, 2020
Praying for the family during this time of sorrow.
Wendy Gilbert Fain
May 10, 2020
Dr. Brown will remain in our hearts forever for the care, kindness, love and support he showed our family and our pets. Walking through the doors of MAH will never be the same. As hard as it will be, it also brings us comfort. MAH was your home and the staff were your family. We will continue to honor your legacy with every trip to MAH. For a while it will be with a tear in our eyes but forever a smile in our hearts. Thank you just doesn't seem enough, but Thank you Dr. Brown.
Chris & Chip Huffman
May 10, 2020
My condolences to the Brown family and the staff at the veterinary hospital. Dr. Brown was a wonderful person and an awesome veterinarian. I will miss him dearly.
Lu Hoffman
May 10, 2020
Dr. Brown always had a smile on his face and you knew he loved the animals he cared for with all of his being. My family truly appreciates how he cared for our pets over the years and he will be truly missed.
P McKean
May 10, 2020
Dr. Brown was such an excellent veterinarian who cared for our dog from the time we got her until she passed. He had a wonderful bedside manner for her and for us, her owners. He served his church so well, always bringing his quiet humor even to stressful situations. He will be missed greatly. I hold Nancy and his whole family in my prayers, as well as his church family who also grieve his loss.
Sheryl Brown
May 9, 2020
We have been with Martinez Animal Hospital since 1980 Dr Brown was such a caring person He always had a smile in his face and made you feel better about any more situation He will truly be missed A truly wonderful person The Pope Family
Gloria Pope
Friend
May 9, 2020
My heart goes out to Nancy, and all the staff at both hospitals. I love and miss you all. May the Lord God grant yall peace. Kristy Smith
Kristy Smith
Friend
May 9, 2020
It was my honor to have known Dr. Brown and to have grown up with his sons. My prayers and thoughts go out to Todd, Michael, Leon, & Nancy along with all there families.
Lowell Cleveland
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved