|
|
Grayson Scott Cooper Moncks Corner - Grayson Scott Cooper, of Moncks Corner, SC, passed away Friday morning, January 17, 2020. He was 16 years old and the loving son of Scott W. Cooper and Dominique N. Dyer Cooper. A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday afternoon, January 25, 2020 from 1 o'clock until 4 o'clock at Parks Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cane Bay JROTC, 1624 State Road, Summerville, SC 29486. Grayson was born February 20, 2003 in Summerville, SC. He loved his job working for Elite Towing and enjoyed woodworking, welding, and mechanics. He was a proud and honored Air Force JROTC Cadet and looked forward to his annual field trips with his JROTC class. Grayson was well loved and will be missed by many. In addition to his parents, Scott and Dominique Cooper of Moncks Corner, SC, Grayson leaves behind his brother and best friend, Joshua Cooper, also of Moncks Corner, SC; and his grandparents, Margaret Cooper of Summerville, SC, and Regina Dawn Sturgill of Clinton, NC. He is predeceased by his grandfather, Richard Glenn Cooper, Sr. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 23, 2020