Gregory Allen Hixson Sr.
1959 - 2020
Gregory Allen Hixson, Sr. SUMMERVILLE - Gregory Allen Hixson, Sr., 61, of Summerville, SC entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born on March 1, 1959 in Erwin, TN. He is the son of the late Clarence Thomas Hixson, Sr. and Virginia Masters Hixson. He is survived by his daughter, Jessica Hixson Russell (Jeremy) of Greenville, son, Gregory Allen Hixson, Jr. (Heather) of Columbia, brother, Clarence Thomas Hixson, Jr. (Nita) of Richmond Hill, GA, sister, Lisa Hixson Hinton (Myron) of Summerville and girlfriend, Marla Klindera of Summerville. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Blake Russell and Morgan Russell. He was a graduate of Summerville High School and was employed by Palmetto Behavioral Health in Summerville, SC. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Michael's Healing fund at Dorchester Paws. He always had a love for animals. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
