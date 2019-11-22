Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Gregory Douglas Sabatello


1943 - 2019
Gregory Douglas Sabatello Obituary
Gregory Douglas Sabatello Summerville - Gregory Douglas Sabatello, 76, of Summerville, husband of Brenda Collins Sabatello, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Greg was born on September 9, 1943 in Schenectady, NY, son of the late Carmen and Mary Sabatello. He was honorably discharged with 26 years of active and reserve duty from the US Army as MSGT. Greg was a combat veteran in Vietnam. Survivors in addition to his wife Brenda of 41 years are three children: Faith Sharkey, William Glazier, II, and Cristine Glazier, all of Summerville; four granddaughters: Angel Stech (Nicholas) of Portland, OR, , Victoria Derrick (John) of Lexington, SC, Miranda Woodham (Patrick) of Westerville, OH, and Erin Graham (David) of Fort Myers, FL; five great-grandchildren: Arwyn, Padme, Patrick, Ella, and Caroline; and one sister: Rebecca Caracappa (Vito) of Newtown Square, PA. Greg was always eager to learn new things. His education included a year at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, NY, and later earned an Associate Degree in Engineering at York Technical College, Rock Hill, SC. He achieved many technical certifications and accolades during his years as an NDT Inspector. Greg was very artistic and was an excellent draftsman long before Auto Cad was developed. He was an ardent patriot, a faithful Catholic, a wonderful and loving husband, dad, grandfather, and friend. Greg was well respected and loved by many. He loved working in the garden, and he never met a dog that did not love him. Memorials may be made to The Building Fund at St. Theresa The Little Flower Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Visitation is on Tuesday, November 26 at 10 am at St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church with a memorial Mass following at 11am. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 23, 2019
