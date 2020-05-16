Gregory M. Seltzer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory M. Seltzer SUMMERVILLE - Gregory M. Seltzer, 70, of Summerville, South Carolina, died Saturday, May 9th, 2020. He passed peacefully at home following a long battle with multiple sclerosis and short battle with cancer. A retired Navy veteran, Greg went on to work at the Citadel Military College, the Charleston Navel Shipyard, and Lowes of Summerville. He was an Eagle Scout and a Scout leader for his sons. A longtime member of St. John the Beloved Catholic Church of Summerville. He was extremely active in the Knights of Columbus Council 6629 and held the position of Grand Knight for two years. He is predeceased by his youngest son, Travis, of Summerville. Surviving are his wife, Barbara, sons, Daniel of Summerville and Michael of Mt. Pleasant. Also surviving are brothers, Christopher of Tampa, Florida, Damian of Wilson, North Carolina, Sheldon of Summerville, and Leo of Wilmington, North Carolina. He was blessed with five wonderful grandchildren; Kamden and Tyler of Grand Saline, Texas (formally of Summerville), Sophia, Sullivan of Mt. Pleasant, and Nadia of Summerville.There are also many cousins, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Tri-County Cremation Center. A memorial mass will be held at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 28 Sumpter Avenue, Summerville on Saturday, May 23rd, at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to one of the following charities: St. John the Beloved Building Fund, 28 Sumter Ave, Summerville, SC 29483; Knights of Columbus, PO Box 2747, Summerville, SC 29484-2747; Dorchester Paws, 136 Four Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Memorial Mass
12:00 PM
St. John the Beloved Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tri County Cremation Center - Summerville
11000 Dorchester Road
Summerville, SC 29484
843-821-4888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved