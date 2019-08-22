|
Gregory Washington Roanoke, VA - The relatives and friends of Mr. Gregory Anthony Washington are invited to attend his Funeral Service 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Zion Olivet Presbyterian Church, USA, 3347 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - 10:00 AM, Monday, August 26, 2019 at Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC. Viewing will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Gregory leaves to cherish his love, life and legacy: a son, Demetrius (Takara) Hart; four grandchildren, Jasmine, Kamryn, Alexandra and Paityn; four siblings, Leon Dawson, III (Sharhonda), Marquita Dawson-Madden, Vanessa Dawson and Marjorie Dawson; and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 23, 2019