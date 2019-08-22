Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Zion Olivet Presbyterian Church
3347 Rivers Avenue
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Interment
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Beaufort National Cemetery
Beaufort, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Washington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Washington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Washington Obituary
Gregory Washington Roanoke, VA - The relatives and friends of Mr. Gregory Anthony Washington are invited to attend his Funeral Service 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Zion Olivet Presbyterian Church, USA, 3347 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - 10:00 AM, Monday, August 26, 2019 at Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC. Viewing will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Gregory leaves to cherish his love, life and legacy: a son, Demetrius (Takara) Hart; four grandchildren, Jasmine, Kamryn, Alexandra and Paityn; four siblings, Leon Dawson, III (Sharhonda), Marquita Dawson-Madden, Vanessa Dawson and Marjorie Dawson; and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Murray's Mortuary
Download Now