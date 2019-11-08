Greta McFarlane Burdette Summerville - Greta McFarlane Burdette, 80, of Summerville, SC, widow of Robert Lee Burdette, entered into eternal rest Thursday, November 7, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 in the Gospel Light Baptist Church, 8723 Salamander Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 at 11:00 am. Interment to follow at Whispering Pines Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road. Greta was born August 3, 1939 in Rosedale, VA, daughter of the late George E. McFarlane and Nettie Martin McFarlane. She was a member of the Gospel Light Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda S. Burdette of Summerville, SC; three sons, George W. Burdette (Brenda Lee) of Dandridge, TN, Robert Lee Burdette (Tamera) of Summerville, SC and Michael E. Burdette (Alyssa) of Summerville, SC; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 9, 2019