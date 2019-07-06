Guila D. Drury

Obituary
Guila D. Drury Goose Creek - A memorial service for Guila D. Drury, age 81, wife of Bruce Drury, will take place Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00am at Northwood Baptist Church, 2200 Greenridge Rd, N Charleston. Friends and Family are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Water Mission, 1150 Kinzer St Bldg 1605, N Charleston, SC 29405. A memorial message may be sent by visiting our website at www.palmettocs.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 7, 2019
