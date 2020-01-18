|
Gunner Lee Loveless N. Charleston - Gunner Lee Loveless, 17, of North Charleston, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 22, 2020, at 1 o'clock at The Doorway Baptist Church, 7825 Dorchester Rd., North Charleston, SC 29418. Burial will be at a later date. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House at rmhcharleston,org. Gunner was born on May 17, 2002, in Mt. Pleasant, SC, son of Ryan Thomas Loveless of N. Charleston, and the late Joy Renee Rigney. He attended Cathedral Academy and was a current senior at Fort Dorchester High School. He loved creative writing, and art work. Gunner was a great big brother and loved his family. He was a faithful member of The Doorway Baptist Church. Survivors in addition to his father, Ryan, are: stepmother: Laura Hutchinson Loveless; four siblings: Lillian Loveless, Patrick Loveless, Abigail Loveless all of N. Charleston, and Hannah Brindley of Conway; grandparents: Patrick and Cynthia Loveless of N. Charleston, Elizabeth & George Hutchinson of Mt. Pleasant, Bruce and JoAnne Winters of Roane Mountain, TN, and Woodrow & Elizabeth Rigney of Pioneer, TN; aunts and uncles: Steven Loveless and Jennifer Maloney of Chicago, IL, Garet & Stephanie Hutchinson of James Island, Joseph Rigney of Elizabethton, TN, and Robert Rigney of Caryville, TN. In addition to his mother, Joy, he was predeceased by one uncle: Jeffrey Loveless. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483, (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 19, 2020