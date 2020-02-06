|
|
Gussie Glines Brown Mt. Pleasant - Gussie Glines Brown, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of the late Wesley Chalmers Brown, Jr. entered into eternal rest Thursday, February 6, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in Wilson Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. Gussie was born January 4, 1932 in Awendaw, South Carolina, daughter of the late Roy Glines and the late Frances Lucas Glines. She was best known for her holiday baking of delicious sweets. Gussie loved spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Frances M. Gaskins-Kennedy of Mount Pleasant, SC and Joyce Ann Brown of Macon, GA; son, Captain Donald George Brown of Mt. Pleasant, SC; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and one great- great-grandchild. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Fred Glines, Roy Glines, Henry Glines and Earl Glines and her sister, Mary Roman. Memorials may be made to East Cooper Meals on Wheels, P. O. Box 583, Mount Pleasant, SC, 29465. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2020