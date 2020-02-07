|
Gussie Glines Brown Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Gussie Glines Brown are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in Wilson Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. Memorials may be made to East Cooper Meals on Wheels, P. O. Box 583, Mount Pleasant, SC, 29465. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2020