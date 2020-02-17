|
Gwendoline Fennelly COLONIA, NJ - Gwendoline Fennelly, 93, of Colonia, New Jersey passed peacefully with family and friends on February 16, 2020. Gwen was born Gwendoline Mary LaPrairie on March 7, 1926 in Montreal, Canada and lived in New York City and then moved to Colonia, New Jersey with her family in 1956 and resided there for over 70 years. Gwen believed in serving others and serving her family but had varied life experiences that included running a successful real estate firm for over 45 years, professional modeling, fighting drug abuse, extensive global travel and in her early work career worked for drug research hospitals in Canada and labor unions in New York City. Gwen was happily married to her husband Joseph G. Fennelly for over 52 years and has five children, Mary (Matt) Pellegrino of Tallahassee. FL, Joseph B. Fennelly of Colonia, NJ, Kathleen Schofield of Ashburn, VA, Gerard (Nancy) Fennelly of Hopewell, NJ, Peter (Patti) Fennelly of Folly Beach, SC and the additional legacy of fourteen (14) grandchildren and thirteen (13) great-grandchildren Gwen believed in a strong work ethic and was a pioneer in New Jersey as one of earliest women real estate brokers in the 1960'a who owned her own business "La Prairie Agency". She grew that business with the help of friends and family and educated many people about entrepreneurship, ethics, developing strong life skills and perseverance. Her enthusiasm, problem solving abilities and resilience were contagious. In her 40's, she was discovered as a "full size" model and landed photo shoots in magazines and runway modeling, Gwen's charisma and photogenic abilities empowered all women to embrace their beauty and fashion. Gwen loved her community in which she raised her family and she took on the challenge in leading other concerned citizens against the use of illegal drugs and the sale of drug paraphernalia in local communities. Her testimonies in front of the State Supreme Court galvanized a positive ruling for a safer community. She was a "women of faith" and very active with St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Colonia, New Jersey
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 18, 2020