Gwendolyn Annette Simmons NEW YORK CITY, NY - Gwendolyn Annette Simmons was born September 14, 1940, in Charleston, South Carolina, and died on June 13, 2019. A longtime Morningside Heights-Harlem, New York resident, Gwen was an accomplished composer, musician and performer. A graduate of Fisk University and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, with master's degrees in music theory and composition as well as in counseling from Queens College and Hunter College, Gwen performed with the New York Philharmonic and the London Philharmonia, while her compositions and arrangements were performed at Carnegie Hall, Town Hall and Merkin Hall, to name a few. She loved making memories with family and friends at home and abroad and leaves behind dozens of cousins, godchildren and friends, as well as thousands of high school graduates, whom she taught as a New York City public school music teacher and advised as a guidance counselor for over twenty-five years. Her life will be celebrated in New York City on her birthday, September 14, 2019. Details will be announced later. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 27, 2019