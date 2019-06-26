Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwendolyn Annette Simmons. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gwendolyn Annette Simmons NEW YORK CITY, NY - Gwendolyn Annette Simmons was born September 14, 1940, in Charleston, South Carolina, and died on June 13, 2019. A longtime Morningside Heights-Harlem, New York resident, Gwen was an accomplished composer, musician and performer. A graduate of Fisk University and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, with master's degrees in music theory and composition as well as in counseling from Queens College and Hunter College, Gwen performed with the New York Philharmonic and the London Philharmonia, while her compositions and arrangements were performed at Carnegie Hall, Town Hall and Merkin Hall, to name a few. She loved making memories with family and friends at home and abroad and leaves behind dozens of cousins, godchildren and friends, as well as thousands of high school graduates, whom she taught as a New York City public school music teacher and advised as a guidance counselor for over twenty-five years. Her life will be celebrated in New York City on her birthday, September 14, 2019. Details will be announced later. Visit our guestbook at



Gwendolyn Annette Simmons NEW YORK CITY, NY - Gwendolyn Annette Simmons was born September 14, 1940, in Charleston, South Carolina, and died on June 13, 2019. A longtime Morningside Heights-Harlem, New York resident, Gwen was an accomplished composer, musician and performer. A graduate of Fisk University and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, with master's degrees in music theory and composition as well as in counseling from Queens College and Hunter College, Gwen performed with the New York Philharmonic and the London Philharmonia, while her compositions and arrangements were performed at Carnegie Hall, Town Hall and Merkin Hall, to name a few. She loved making memories with family and friends at home and abroad and leaves behind dozens of cousins, godchildren and friends, as well as thousands of high school graduates, whom she taught as a New York City public school music teacher and advised as a guidance counselor for over twenty-five years. Her life will be celebrated in New York City on her birthday, September 14, 2019. Details will be announced later. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close