Gwendolyn Brown N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Gwendolyn Brown are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, 4595 Savannah Highway, Ravenel, SC. A public viewing will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the chapel. Mrs. Brown is survived by her husband, Bernell Brown; children, LaKisha Brown, Shauntae (Eric) Brown, Chervon Brown, Martell "Marty" Brown, Kimberly Brown, Justin Brown, Nikia Brown, Tierra Brown, Benjamin "BJ" Brown, and Brandon Brown; 32 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; brothers, Reverend Leon (Shaun) Maxwell and Ernest Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-54 88. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
