Gwendolyn Karnickey Fergerson N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Gwendolyn Karnickey Fergerson are invited to attend her Graveside Celebration 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Monrovia Cemetery, 1597 Oceanic Street, Charleston, SC. Public Viewing will be from 5:00PM - 7:00PM, Friday, November 27, 2020 at the chapel. Mrs. Fergerson leaves to cherish memories with her loving husband, John E. Fergerson; children, Derrick L. Karnickey (Donna), Ayesha M. Karnickey (Julius), and Shaniqua M. Karnickey (Cori); 13 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Veronica Jones, Glory Simmons, Jewel Karnickey, Loretta; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
