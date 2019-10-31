Gwendolyn Lafayette

Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC
29407
(843)-571-2300
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wesley United Methodist Church
446 Meeting Street
Charleston, SC
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
446 Meeting Street
Charleston, SC
Gwendolyn Lafayette CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Ms. Gwendolyn Lafayette are invited to attend her Celebration Of Life Services on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 11:30 AM in Wesley United Methodist Church, 446 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC. Rev. Julius McDowell, Pastor; visitation for Ms. Lafayette will be at the church Friday afternoon from 4-7pm. Ms. Lafayette leaves to cherish her memories her parents, Mr. David and Mrs. Valla Lafayette; siblings, Youran Lafayette, Fidelia Lafayette, Brandy Lafayette, Brendon Lafayette, Branett Lafayette and David Lafayette; aunts, Arnetta Duncan and Gladys Basket; nieces, nephews and host of other relatives. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 1, 2019
