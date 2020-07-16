Gwendolyn Lesston N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Gwendoyln Lesston will celebrate her life in a private service. A public viewing will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 6:00 PM- 8:00 PM at the Alfred Williams Community Life Center, 4441 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Ms. Lesston leaves to cherish memories with her children, Myrinal Barr, Monique (Jermaine) Barr, Ariel Barr, Damione Barr, Asia Barr, and Mark (Shica) Barr; grandchildren, Demetrius, Twanaisha, Janiya, Ashawntee, Jermaine, Jamaria, Tatiana, Jaquan, London, Kyla, Amari, Charity and Chase; great-granddaughter, Madison Barr; siblings,Mary (Marion) Barr- Welch, Patsy Branche, Cathy(Gregory) Salley, Samuel (Maxine) Barr, Johnnie Barr, Jimmy (Valerie) Barr , and James (Bridget) Mitchell; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
