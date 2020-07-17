1/1
H. Bruce Dingler
1937 - 2020
H. Bruce Dingler Summerville - On July 16, 2020, H. Bruce Dingler, 83, of Summerville, husband of Ivalee Elliott Dingler, took a new journey to his final home in heaven to ever be with his Lord and Savior with a new body, Praise God! Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 2 o'clock to 3 o'clock at Miles Road Baptist Church, 816 Miles Road, Summerville, SC, 29485. A funeral service will begin at 3 o'clock. Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 3 o'clock at Nelson Cemetery in Ripshin Mountain, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Miles Road Baptist Church Missions, 816 Miles Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Bruce was born on June 22, 1937 in Freemont, OH, son of the late Ned Britton and Chloe Wilson Dingler. He served in the US Navy. He was a volunteer fireman in Streamwood, IL. He was an aircraft mechanic for United Airlines and Kachie Airlines in Charleston, SC. Bruce retired from Lockheed as a Defense Contractor Missile Inspector. He married his loving wife, Ivy, on July 11, 1980. He was a member of Miles Road Baptist Church. Survivors, in addition to his wife, Ivy, are: four children: Debbie Goines (Doug) of Moorehead City, NC, Linda Rogers of Murray, UT, Bruce Dingler, Jr. (Jennifer) of Summerville, and Laura Dingler of Summerville; nine grandchildren: Renee Broach, Ashby Mahon, Amy Beth Moore (Carson), Kyle Mahon, Turk Turechek, Lindsey Rogers, Rachel Rogers, Kay Mahon, and Colton Rogers (Jo Lee); and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by aunt and uncle, Maxine and Morris Bishop. The family would like to thank to Hospice of Charleston. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Miles Road Baptist Church
JUL
20
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Miles Road Baptist Church
JUL
21
Burial
03:00 PM
Nelson Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
