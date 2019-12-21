|
H. George Dent James Island - H. George Dent 89, of James Island, South Carolina entered into eternal rest December 19, 2019. Born on December 21, 1929 in Charleston SC, he was son to the late Horace G. Dent and Ollie Mae Dent. George, affectionately known as "Papa", graduated from Charleston High School in 1947 and subsequently graduated The Citadel in 1952. One week later, he married the love of his life Rose Marie "Doll" Mixson. He served in the US Air Force as a First Lieutenant and upon completion, returned to Charleston and became a successful owner /operator in the dredging industry. He was an accomplished private pilot and became owner of Aeroaviation on Johns Island. George is survived by his children, Ginger (Alan) Fogle, David (Patty) Dent, George E. (Helen) Dent, Donna (Randy) Jones, 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years and his son, Don Wayne Dent. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at 4PM at The Redeemer Lutheran Church, 714 Riverdale Dr. Charleston, SC 29407. Memorial donations may be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church in his memory. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 N. Rhett Ave, North Charleston, SC 29406, (843) 722-2555. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 22, 2019