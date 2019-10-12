H. Larry Thames N. Charleston - H. Larry Thames, 72, of North Charleston entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 7, 2019. Larry was born July 23, 1947 in Macon, GA to the late Rev. Earl M. Thames and Lois S. Hintermeier Thames-Hintermeier. Larry enjoyed sports, fishing with family, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was very proud of his service in the United States Air Force as a Sergeant E-4. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Judy, 4 children, Bill Thames, Shannon Thompkins (Ray), Katherine Thames, and Randy Thames all of North Charleston, a son/grandson, Kaleb Thames, 4 grandchildren, Trey and Raelyn Thompkins, and TJ and Kayden Hodges, 2 sisters, Patricia Johnson of Tifton, GA and Debbie Groves (John) of Macon, GA, and many extended family members. He is predeceased by a grandmother, Lorene H-Tyson, mother and father-in-law, Helen and Bill Rogero, brother-in-law, Paul Johnson, and step-father,E.R. Hintermeier. The family will receive friends Monday, October 14, 2019 from 6PM-9PM at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held at Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 2PM with military honors. Services entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29406. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions can be made in Larry's honor to: The . Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
