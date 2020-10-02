H. Milton McClam, Jr. Kingstree, SC - Howard Milton McClam, Jr., 65, husband of Donna Plowden McClam, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, in Williamsburg Regional Hospital. Mr. McClam was born October 14, 1954 in Kingstree, a son of the late Howard Milton McClam, Sr., and Daisy Barrineau McClam. He attended Williamsburg Academy and was a sixth-generation farmer. Milton was a member of Kingstree United Methodist Church and a former member of Williamsburg County Farm Bureau Board and the ASCS County Committee. Surviving Mr. McClam, in addition to his wife, Donna of the home, are: a son, Brian (Lindsay) McClam, of Kingstree; a daughter, Sarah (Brian) Jones, of Mt. Pleasant; 6 grandchildren, Edsel O'Brian McClam, Turner O'Brian Jones, Olivia Paige McClam, William Boden "Bo" Jones, Lola Elizabeth McClam, and Henry Coker "Hank" Jones; step-mother, Katherine Jackson McClam, of Manning; brothers, Gary (Cheryl) McClam, of Kingstree; Warren McClam, of Cades; and Walter (Dede) McClam, of Cades; aunt, Helen McClam Taylor, of Cades; step brothers, Charles Coleman, of St. Matthews and Randy Coleman, of Spartanburg; step-sister, Kay Jackson (Michael) Finley, of Manning; and a special brother-in-law, David Plowden, of Barrineau. In addition to his parents, Milton was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, James H. Plowden. Graveside services will be 3 PM Sunday, October 4, 2020, in McClam Cemetery in Cades. Memorials may be made to Williamsburg Regional Hospital Foundation, PO Drawer 568, Kingstree, SC 29556, Kingstree United Methodist Church, 510 N. Longstreet Street, Kingstree, SC 29556, or St. Jude Children's Research, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.WilliamsburgFuneralHome.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston