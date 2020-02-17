|
H. Spencer Crawford, Sr. Russellville, SC - Herman Spencer Crawford, Sr., 93, of Russellville, SC, a retired mechanical engineer for the Charleston Naval Shipyard, died Saturday evening in a Charleston nursing home.His funeral will be 11:00 AM this Tuesday morning, February 18, 2020, at the graveside in the Russellville Christian Church Cemetery. Interment will follow directed by DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Russellville Christian Church, 1681 Highway 35, St. Stephen, SC 29479.Mr. Crawford was born February 26, 1926, in Columbia, SC, a son of Lanneau Crawford and Lanora Huxford Crawford. He was a member of the Russellville Christian Church, an Army Air Force veteran, and a graduate of the University of SC. Mr. Crawford enjoyed bowling, fishing, playing golf, and camping. He also played the guitar and piano. Mr. Crawford was the widower of Betty Ann Williams Crawford.Surviving are, two sons, Herman S. Crawford, Jr., and his wife, Lisa Ann, of Fayetteville, NC, and Darryl W. Crawford of St. Stephen; two grandchildren, Sarah A. Hawks and Bradley H. Crawford; and a great-granddaughter, Caroline Belle Crawford.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 18, 2020