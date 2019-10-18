Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Haldor T. Jonsson Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Haldor T. Jonsson, Jr. Charleston - Haldor Turner Jonsson, Jr., Ph.D., 90, of Charleston, husband of Brenda Turner Jonsson, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. A loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed. His memorial service will be held Monday, October 21, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1157 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. at 2:00 p.m., with a reception following. Hal was born in State College, PA on January 5, 1929, son of the late Susan Foster Jonsson and Haldor Turner Jonsson, Sr. The family moved to Texas in 1931. A true cowboy who occasionally rode his horse to school, Hal grew up in the country outside of Houston, developing a love of farm life at an early age. He attended Texas A&M and received a B.A. in Agriculture. After serving two years in the US Army Chemical Core during the Korean War, he completed eight years in the Army Reserve, reaching the rank of major. Hal managed a cattle ranch and worked for Shell Chemical before returning to graduate school at Texas A&M for a master's degree in biochemistry. He earned his Ph.D. in biochemistry from Baylor Medical School and completed postdoctoral research at Boston University. Hal joined the faculty in the Biochemistry Department at the Medical University of South Carolina in 1966 where he taught, performed research and published numerous papers. He was named Professor of the Year in 1994 by the College of Pharmacy and was named Professor Emeritus of the MUSC Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Science in 2002. Hal was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church for 53 years where he served as Elder and sat on many committees. He was an avid member of The Exchange Club of Charleston since 1988 where he was in charge of the animal barn at the Coastal Carolina Fair for over ten years and was named Man of the Year 2001-2002. He was co-founder of the University Exchange Club and was honored by that club with the Andrew Award in 2002. He also served on the board of My Sister's House. Growing up in Texas, Hal was an ardent duck and goose hunter. He and a friend continued his love of farming by keeping a small herd of cattle just outside the city for several years-until Hurricane Hugo blew the roof off the barn and ended that endeavor. One of his favorite pastimes was fishing, crabbing and shrimping off the dock with his children and grandchildren. His greatest love was his family and Hal will be truly missed. Cowboy. Soldier. Scholar. Husband. Father. Grandfather. We were all so fortunate to have had him in our lives. Hal is survived by his wife of 55 years, Brenda Turner Jonsson; two children: son, William Turner Jonsson (Leslie) and daughter, Mary Louise Alexandre (Cary), both of Charleston, SC; four grandchildren: Emma Louise Farmer, Erik Jonsson, Kyle Jonsson, and Charlotte Alexandre all of Charleston, SC; several nieces, nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Suzanne Jonsson Mercado. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1157 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407. You may also visit the tribute page at palmettocs.com . Arrangements entrusted to Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 N Rhett Ave, N Charleston, SC 29407. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 19, 2019

