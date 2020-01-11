|
Haley Elizabeth Kornegay Mt. Pleasant - Haley Elizabeth Kornegay, 24, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Thursday, January 9, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 7:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Haley was born June 24, 1995 in Princeton, New Jersey, daughter of Adam L. Kornegay and Colleen Lynne McElvaine. She was a graduate of Stratford High School Class of 2013 and attended USC Upstate where she was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority and also attended the College of Charleston. She was a paralegal assistant with Payne Law Firm. Haley loved art, music, animals, swimming, the beach and downtown. She had an infectious smile, laugh and was a very loving person. She had a love for good food and cooking. She worked in the food and beverage industry and fulfilled her dream of living downtown. She is survived by her father, Adam L. Kornegay (Kelly) of Mount Pleasant, SC; mother, Colleen Lynne McElvaine (Joe Milo) of Myrtle Beach, SC; sister, Mikayla Nicole DeLima of Charleston, SC, maternal grandparents, Robert and Frances McElvaine of Blackwood, NJ, and step-grandmother, Donna Cavins of Moline, IL. She was also survived by an abundance of family members to include aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 12, 2020