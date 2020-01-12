|
Haley Elizabeth Kornegay Mt. Pleasant - The Funeral Service for Haley Elizabeth Kornegay will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 7:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 13, 2020