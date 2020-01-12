Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Haley Kornegay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Haley Elizabeth Kornegay


1995 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Haley Elizabeth Kornegay Obituary
Haley Elizabeth Kornegay Mt. Pleasant - The Funeral Service for Haley Elizabeth Kornegay will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 7:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Haley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -