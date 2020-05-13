Deacon Hampton Henry Robinson, Sr. MONCKS CORNER - Deacon Hampton Henry Robinson, 77 of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, answered God's call home to his eternal kingdom early Sunday morning on April 26, 2020, at his home. Born October 16, 1942, in Oakley, South Carolina, he was the second son born to the late Rosa Bell Aiken Robinson and Deacon Jesse Robinson. Hampton graduated from Berkeley Training High School in Moncks Corner, SC, and received continuing education training through Exxon Chemical Company inSummerville, SC, where he worked for many years and retired in 2005. After retirement, Hampton was blessed to travel to many wonderful destinations with his children and grandchildren. Hampton was united in marriage to the late Lille Mae Smith Robinson. To this union, they welcomed four children; Barbara, Sherry, Hampton Henry Jr, and Keith. His loving wife, Lillie Mae, also known as Tammy, and youngest son Keith preceded him in death. Hampton, affectionately called Hamp by family and friends was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He simply loved his family and he loved the Lord. He was a compassionate, friendly, jovial, and loving soul. Those who knew him knew that Hampton had a passion for motorcycles and fast cars. It was a lifelong hobby that brought him great joy. One of his first muscle cars was a 1970 yellow and black Buick Grand Sport convertible with 455 horsepower. "He so loved that car". He also collected and restored antique cars, like his dark blue 1964 Cadillac. He often showcased his mint condition automobiles in parades and in community car shows where he amassed many first-place trophies. But perhaps the hallmark of his affection was his love for motorcycles. Over the years, he had many cool bikes, however; his black Honda Valkyrie and fully dressed charcoal gray Goldwing were his signature "Hamp" sport riding machines. Riding in the open air to Hamp was a sense of freedom that he couldn't find anywhere else. He relished it and enjoyed sharing his love for biking with his motorcycle buddies whom he fellowshipped with over the years. Community and church services were very important to Hampton. He was a deacon at New Home Baptist Church. This role allowed him to directly serve members by taking active roles in their lives through prayer, worship, leadership, home, and hospital visitations. Hampton also had a wonderful singing voice and he used his voice to bless others through singing songs of Zion. For many years, Hampton was a member of the New Home Baptist Gospel Choir, where he used his musical gift to bless others all over the Lowcountry as he sang for the Lord. Can't you hear him singing "What More do you want him to do, or Peace Be Still"? Hampton was also a member of the Moncks Corner Masonic Lodge #323 and Spiritual Union Society of Oakley. Outside the church, he served as an election poll manager for many years in Berkeley County. He believed wholeheartedly in Civil Rights and Human Rights, Voting Rights, and assisting others with their civic responsibility. Deacon Hampton Robinson leaves to cherish his memories his devoted children: Barbara Nwokike (Chuma) of Charleston, SC, Sherry Hughes (Myron) of Cincinnati, OH, and Hampton Henry Robinson, Jr. (Tamara) of Durham, NC; one daughter-in-law, Lenell Robinson of Moncks Corner, SC; eight grandchildren, Kwamaine Simmons, Xavier Robinson, Lt. JG Avery Nwokike, Midshipman Darius Nwokike, Ulani Robinson, Tammy Robinson, Dasani Robinson, and Hampton Tre' Robinson; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Joseph Robinson; three sisters-in-law, Linda Jemison, Lorraine Robinson and Garzina Smith; one brother-in-law, James Pinkney Smith; a devoted cousin, Randy Robinson, special family/caregiver and cousin, Irvin and Indra Robinson; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, church family, and close friends. Public Viewing on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 4pm to 6 pm at Scotts Mortuary, LLC, 1366 US-52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Graveside Service (Private) on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11am at New Home Baptist Church, 2076 Old Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461, Reverend Milton Scott, Pastor. Due to current conditions, face masks and social distancing requirements will be enforced for public viewing and graveside service. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 13 to May 14, 2020.