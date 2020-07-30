Hans Thorkil Schou MT. PLEASANT - Hans Thorkil Schou passed away on July 25th, 2020, surrounded by loved ones, at his home in Mount Pleasant, SC. He was born in Gothenburg, Sweden on July 11th, 1967 to Lillemor Schou and the late Thorkil Schou. His family, including his two sisters, Lotte and Nette, traveled and lived in many places around the world. They moved to the States in 1981 and he graduated from Oakton High School, Fairfax, VA. Hans then volunteered for a year in the Swedish Coastal Artillery. After, he then spent time as a professional skier. He went on to graduate from University of South Carolina-Coastal. Hans married Kristy on April 27th, 2002, and they have two sons, Lukas and Beckman. They were his pride and joy. Hans' career path took him into systems engineering and project management, with many years spent at SPAWAR. He was mechanically inclined and had boundless curiosity, to go with his many interests. Hans enjoyed telling stories and loved laughing with his family and many friends. He made friends everywhere he went and was always there to lend a helping hand. Hans will be greatly missed. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
