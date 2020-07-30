1/1
Hans Thorkil Schou
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hans's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hans Thorkil Schou MT. PLEASANT - Hans Thorkil Schou passed away on July 25th, 2020, surrounded by loved ones, at his home in Mount Pleasant, SC. He was born in Gothenburg, Sweden on July 11th, 1967 to Lillemor Schou and the late Thorkil Schou. His family, including his two sisters, Lotte and Nette, traveled and lived in many places around the world. They moved to the States in 1981 and he graduated from Oakton High School, Fairfax, VA. Hans then volunteered for a year in the Swedish Coastal Artillery. After, he then spent time as a professional skier. He went on to graduate from University of South Carolina-Coastal. Hans married Kristy on April 27th, 2002, and they have two sons, Lukas and Beckman. They were his pride and joy. Hans' career path took him into systems engineering and project management, with many years spent at SPAWAR. He was mechanically inclined and had boundless curiosity, to go with his many interests. Hans enjoyed telling stories and loved laughing with his family and many friends. He made friends everywhere he went and was always there to lend a helping hand. Hans will be greatly missed. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved