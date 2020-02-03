|
Hardy A. Robinson, III SUMMERVILLE - Hardy A. Robinson, III, 65, of Summerville, SC, became an Ancestor Jan. 14, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 5, 1954 at March Air Force Base, Riverside, California, to Hardy A. Robinson and Rhoda L. Robinson nee (Wilson). He graduated for Cabrillo High in Lompoc, California. He was married to Robbin A. Robinson nee (Campbell) Dec 16, 1976. As a growing young man, Hardy delivered newspapers by bike and bagged groceries at the Vandenberg AFB Commissary, and he was a Boy Scout. He was an avid modeler and he belonged to the Mach One Modelers of Rapid City, South Dakota. He joined the Air Force in 1973 and became a member of the Society for Black Unity, while stationed at Udorn AB, Thailand from 1974 to 1975. He received orders to Grand Forks AFB, where he met me, Robbin A. Campbell. He played basketball and loved to fish. He was co-founder of the MAAT study group at Yokota AB, Japan. Together, we toured the Philippines, Guam, Okinawa, and Korea, with Hardy repairing planes on Wake Island AFB. We have no children, but there are plenty of nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. He is beloved and leaves behind his sisters: Leslie, Sharon, Sabrina, Kim and his brother Sheppard. Not forgotten are his sisters-in-law: Toi and Daphne. He also leaves behind nephews: Marcal, Jarrell, Isaiah, Darrin and Daniel, and his beloved nieces: Shauna and Paris. He is survived by a host of family, friends and relatives near and far. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 4, 2020