Harlan Driggers Moncks Corner - Harlan Lewis Driggers, 81, of Moncks Corner, SC, a former dispatcher/manager for Eastern Motor Lines and Hennis Freight Lines, died Monday morning at his residence.His funeral will be 2:00 PM Friday afternoon, November 22, 2019, in the CHAPEL OF DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. Interment will follow in the Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday evening.Mr. Driggers was born August 3, 1938, in Moncks Corner, SC, a son of Arthur L. "Slim" Driggers and Aleitha D. "Toolie" Driggers. He was a graduate of Berkeley High School and served in the National Guard. Mr. Driggers enjoyed watching Westerns on TV and sports, especially football. He was preceded in death by a son, Eric Driggers, and a step-son, David R. O'Brien.Surviving are, his companion of 40 years, Nancy L. O'Brien; a daughter, Amber Driggers of Goose Creek; a step-daughter, Miranda L. O'Brien-Hughes of Charleston; two sons, Anthony Driggers and his wife, Darlene, of Pineville, and Alan Driggers of Lexington; two brothers, Norman Driggers of St. George, and Sinclair Driggers of Moncks Corner; six grandchildren, Ryan Driggers, Taylor (Kyle) Wheatly, Zachary Driggers, Nathan O'Brien, Taylor O'Brien, and Sophia Hughes; and two great- grandchildren, Rylii Driggers and Ellis Wheatly.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 21, 2019