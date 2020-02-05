|
|
In Loving Memory Of Our Son HARMON LEE BAZZLE, III Who departed this life 30 years ago today February 6, 1990 To find the words that can express Our thoughts and love for you, Can never quite be found, I guess, No matter what we do. They say in time all wounds will heal That memories will fade away, But some do not know or feel What's in our hearts today. We miss the joy That we once shared From day to day with you, Those happy times, it's just not fair! We still had so much to do. Each place we go You're always there Renewing those precious memories, And too, it seems We hear your voice In every stirring breeze. Your smile, your laugh, Your tender touch, Your sweet and gentle kiss. We miss you Harmon, Oh so much! You were our happiness. 30 long years it has been, And sometimes we're not so strong. We will never be the same again, Because a part of us has gone. Although there is an empty place That no one else will ever fill. Your memory time cannot erase, Your presence lingers still. Our Dear Harmon, We will always love you and we will always miss you! Mommy & Daddy
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 6, 2020