Harold Brown Charleston - The relatives and friends of the late Mr. Harold Brown and those of his beloved wife Barbara Goss Brown, Loving Children, Stephen Goss (Ericka), Nakkia Erving, Clinton Erving (Katina), Michelle Goss Jenkins (Sidney), Darrin Goss Sr. (LaVel), and De'Shawn Goss, Siblings, Donna Williams Newton, Yolanda Williams, Cornell Williams (Debbie), Robert Williams (Stetha), Alton Williams (Andrea), Kenneth Williams, Stanley Williams, and beloved Aunt, Louise Brown are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service, 11 AM, Friday, February 28, 2020 at Long Point Missionary Baptist Church, 1857 Snowden Rd, Mount Pleasant SC. 29464.Interment: Beaufort National Cemetery. Mr. Brown will lie in state from 10 AM until the hour of service. NO WAKE. Viewing for Mr. Brown will be held from 3PM to 7PM here at the Chapel. The family will receive friends Thursday-Friday at 3725 Faust Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 27, 2020