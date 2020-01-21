|
Harold Chassereau, Sr. Indian Land, SC - Mr. Harold Thomas Chassereau, Sr., 85, passed away on Jan. 20, 2020, at his home. He was born on July 30, 1934, in Charleston, SC, a son to the late James Houch Chassereau and Alma Zorn Chassereau and was the husband of Patricia "Pat" Murdaugh Chassereau. Mr. Chassereau was a native of Charleston and was a member of the Etiwan Masonic Lodge. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed music, fishing and loved the water. Mr. Chassereau was a member of First Baptist Church- Mount Pleasant, where he served as a Deacon. Mr. Chassereau is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia "Pat" Chassereau; a son, Harold "Hal" Chassereau, Jr. (Krista) of Indian Land; a daughter, Elizabeth Moss (Scott) of Daytona Beach; four grandchildren, Jeff Harrah, Aleshia Sadler, Macy Chassereau and Tanner Chassereau; and two brothers, James Houch "Buddy" Chassereau of Mount Pleasant and Lewis Gordon Chassereau (Jane) of Monks Corner. Mr. Chassereau was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Melvin Chassereau and Clyde Chassereau; and a sister, Vivian Bellew. A Celebration of Life Service will be 2 pm on Sat., Jan. 25, 2020, at J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Rd., Mount Pleasant, SC 29464, officiated by Rev. Ken Inurnment will follow at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm, one hour prior to the service, and suggest memorial contributions be made to Providence Care Hospice, 500 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 22, 2020