Harold Duran "Randy" Coats N. Charleston - Harold Duran "Randy" Coats, 70, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 28, 2020 after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. Friends and family are invited to celebrate his life on Thursday, June 11 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. in J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel at 1494 Mathis Ferry Rd. Born May 21, 1950 in Kershaw, South Carolina, Randy was the eldest son of the late Edward H. Coats and Jewel Long Coats. He graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1972 and forever to thee remained an avid Gamecock. After graduating, Randy pursued and enjoyed a long, passionate career as a restaurant entrepreneur, moving his family to Mount Pleasant, where he raised his two children, Corbett and Duran. Randy later met and then married his best friend, Cindy, and they settled in the Park Circle neighborhood of North Charleston. He was an active member in the community, loved supporting neighborhood causes and discussing politics. Later in his career as his interests shifted, he became the owner of a landscaping business to nurture his love of plants and the outdoors. Randy valued his family as his greatest accomplishment and source of pride. He was a loving and supportive husband and the most gentle and adoring father. He relished being a father-in-law and expanding his family. He enjoyed spending time with his four grandchildren, whom he attempted to spoil with love, affection and gifts at every possible opportunity. Randy is survived by his wife, Cindy Bohn Coats of North Charleston, SC; son, Harold Duran Coats II (Kristel) of Charleston, SC, daughter, Corbett Coats Tripler (Kevin) of Charleston, SC; four grandchildren, Henry Penn Tripler, Harley Cordoba Coats, Marshall Faye Tripler, Conroy Cordoba Coats; two brothers, Barry Coats (Ami) of Lexington, SC and Benny Coats of Kershaw, SC; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics South Carolina, 109 Oak Park Drive, Irmo, SC 29063 or by visiting www.so-sc.org. A memorial message may be sent to the Coats family by visiting www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.