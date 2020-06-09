I first met Randy when he bacame a customer of mine at East Montague Alterations then later when he accompanied Cindy as she attended the Exchange Club of North Charleston as a canidate and later a School Board member. He was one of the nicest men I had the good fortune to be acquainted with. My husband and I want to offer his family our deepest sympathy. The loss of a loved one never goes away but as you deal with day to day life, you will find it easier to deal with the pain. Rest in peace Randy. Our prayers will be in support of your wife and children.8g

























Elaine Jackson

Acquaintance