Harold Duran "Randy" Coats
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Duran "Randy" Coats N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Harold Duran "Randy" Coats are invited to celebrate his life on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. in J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel at 1494 Mathis Ferry Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics South Carolina, 109 Oak Park Drive, Irmo, SC 29063 or by visiting www.so-sc.org. A memorial message may be sent to the Coats family by visiting www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 06:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 9, 2020
I first met Randy when he bacame a customer of mine at East Montague Alterations then later when he accompanied Cindy as she attended the Exchange Club of North Charleston as a canidate and later a School Board member. He was one of the nicest men I had the good fortune to be acquainted with. My husband and I want to offer his family our deepest sympathy. The loss of a loved one never goes away but as you deal with day to day life, you will find it easier to deal with the pain. Rest in peace Randy. Our prayers will be in support of your wife and children.8g












t
































z4
Elaine Jackson
Acquaintance
June 9, 2020
Sending my prayers and condolences to the Coats family. May you find strength and peace in knowing that God has it all under control.
Deborah Jacobs
Family Friend
June 7, 2020
We have lost a good friend and fraternity brother in Randy. May his family find peace in the memory of a life well lived.
Dan Parler
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved