I first met Randy when he bacame a customer of mine at East Montague Alterations then later when he accompanied Cindy as she attended the Exchange Club of North Charleston as a canidate and later a School Board member. He was one of the nicest men I had the good fortune to be acquainted with. My husband and I want to offer his family our deepest sympathy. The loss of a loved one never goes away but as you deal with day to day life, you will find it easier to deal with the pain. Rest in peace Randy. Our prayers will be in support of your wife and children.8g
Harold Duran "Randy" Coats N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Harold Duran "Randy" Coats are invited to celebrate his life on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. in J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel at 1494 Mathis Ferry Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics South Carolina, 109 Oak Park Drive, Irmo, SC 29063 or by visiting www.so-sc.org. A memorial message may be sent to the Coats family by visiting www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.