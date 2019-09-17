Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-3676
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
1945 - 2019
Harold E. Graham Obituary
Harold E. Graham Charleston - Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 Mr. Harold Eugene Graham Residence: Charleston, SC. The relatives and friends of Mr. Harold E. Graham are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday, September 21, 2019 11:00 AM at The William M. Smith Memorial Chapel, 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403. Interment: Monrovia Cemetery. Mr. Graham is survived by his brother, Mr. Stephen B. Graham, Jr. (Shirley) and brother-in-law, Mr. Carl I. Gibbs (Gloria); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. Graham will be on the day of service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 18, 2019
