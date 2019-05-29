Harold Glenn Fee, III Summerville - Harold Glenn Fee, III, 72, of Summerville, husband of Alice Lynn Fee, passed away on Tuesday May 28, 2019. The visitation will be Friday evening, May 31, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm in Parks Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Saturday afternoon, June 1, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, Charleston. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to 501, St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Harold was born on November 7, 1946, in Spartanburg, SC, a son of the late Harold Glenn Fee, Jr. and Jo Marion King. Harold, a veteran of the United States Army, retired at the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4 from the United States Army Reserves. He also was a Mason and Shriner. He served as a Wildlife Conservation Officer for 30 years. He enjoyed antique cars, fishing, motorcycles and billiards. Harold is survived by his loving wife, Alice Lynn Fee of Summerville; son, William Glenn Fee (Caroline) of Lugoff, SC; daughter, Karyn Ann Loggins (Steve) of Summerville; four grandchildren: Lydia Greenbury Fee, Addisyn Claire Fee, Meygan Lynn Freeman, and Trey Freeman; sister, Phyllis Wittschen of Florence. He is predeceased by his brother James Randall Fee. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary