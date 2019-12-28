|
Harold Hunter Robinson, Jr. Summerville - Harold Hunter Robinson Jr., 85, of Summerville, SC, widower of Louise Sessions Robinson entered into eternal rest Friday, December 27, 2019. His graveside service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road at 3:30 p.m. The family will receive friends Monday, December 30, 2019 at Bethany United Methodist Church, Spell Chapel, 118 W. 3rd Street, Summerville, SC 29483 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Harold was born April 1, 1934 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Harold Hunter Robinson, Sr. and Roberta Scarborough Robinson. He graduated from The Citadel, Class of 1956, where he was a member of the Summerall Guards and was a United States Marine Corps veteran. He was well known in the Charleston and Summerville areas in his sales career with Port City Paper Company. An avid outdoorsman, Mr. Robinson enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church of Summerville, SC. He is survived by his daughter, Donna Robinson Puckett (Peter) of Charleston, SC; son, H. Hunter Robinson, III (Stacey) of Lexington, SC; grandchildren, Derrick, Mariah, Connor and Jack Robinson; nieces, Susan Raybourne of Columbia, SC, Debbie Rossnagel of AL and Marshall Fernandez of FL; sister-in-law, Lynn Lipscomb of AL. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Louise Sessions Robinson and his sisters, Harriet Robinson and Mary Clare "Rinky" Raybourne, nephews, Steven Hunter Raybourne and Jack Wright Raybourne. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Meals On Wheels, 316 W. Carolina Avenue, Summerville, SC, 29483 or Bethany United Methodist Church, Summerville, 118 W. 3rd Street South, Summerville, SC, 29483. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 29, 2019