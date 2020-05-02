Harold Jack Beylotte
Harold Jack Beylotte James Island - Harold "Gino" Beylotte, Sr., 89, was born on February 8, 1931 in Charleston, SC to the late Frank and Bernice Beylotte. Harold passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020 in Charleston surrounded by his family. He was raised in the Catholic Orphanage on Queen Street from four years of age. He graduated from Lower Richland High School. Harold was a veteran of the Korean War. He served in the United States Army as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. Harold was a certified welder and a member of the Boilermakers Local 687 and retired in 1993. He loved fishing and spending time with his family. He especially loved being a grandfather and was affectionately known as "Papa" and "Papa Candy". Harold is survived by his wife, Rebecca "Becky" Beylotte. They raised three children; Tracy Mize (Keith), Harold J. "Tony" Beylotte, Jr. and the late Charlie Conley Beylotte. He is also survived by five grandchildren; Estee, Egal, Carolina, Kylie, a special granddaughter, Ashley Connelly (Ryan); three great-grandchildren; Chaston, Emilia and Olivia; one sister, Margaret Carter and a large extended family. Harold was preceded in death by his son, Charlie and many sisters and brothers. The family would like to say a special thank you to Roper Home Healthcare and Roper Hospice. It was Harold's wish that there be no funeral services. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to Roper Hospice or to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc., (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
