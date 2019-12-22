Home

HAROLD JEROME MAJOR

In Loving Memory Of HAROLD JEROME MAJOR Oct. 7, 1961 ~ Dec. 23, 2009 Harold our hearts are forever broken But it is well with Our Souls We will continue to keep your memories within our hearts You are truly missed, Mother: Annabell Frasier (Vincent), Siblings: Savonia Major-Holmes, Leroy and Gary Major, Deaconess Karen Major-Middleton, Deaconess Delores Major-Gibbs, Yulonda Major-Smith and Shaquan Major-Brown, Nieces, Nephews and other Family Members.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 23, 2019
