Harold Joseph Hunt, Sr. RAVENEL, SC - Harold Joseph Hunt, Sr., 79, of Ravenel, SC, husband of Dorothy Lucille Woods Hunt, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his residence. Graveside service will be held at First Baptist Church of Ravenel, 5987 Highway 165 Ravenel, SC on Friday October 16, 2020 at 1:00 o'clock. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice
Harold was born on February 20, 1941 in Charleston, SC, son of the late Harold Hunt and Mary Graff Hunt. Harold served in the U.S. Army. He was a truck driver and retired from G & P Trucking. He loved hunting and fishing. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Ravenel. Survivors including his wife, Dorothy Woods Hunt of 54 years, are four sons, Harold Joseph Hunt, Jr. (Marilyn) of Cottageville, SC., David Arnold Hunt of Ravenel, SC., Jeffrey Collins Hunt (Shelly) of Ravenel, SC., Lee McKenzie of Walterboro, SC. Two daughters, Brenda Altman of Walterboro, SC., and Jennifer Lewis Limehouse of James Island, SC. Sixteen grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Special friends, John and Delores Cherry of Georgetown, SC. He was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Hunt. Due to COVID-19, facial mask are required at service. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services, Ladson, SC.
