1/
Harold Joseph Hunt Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Joseph Hunt, Sr. RAVENEL, SC - Harold Joseph Hunt, Sr., 79, of Ravenel, SC, husband of Dorothy Lucille Woods Hunt, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his residence. Graveside service will be held at First Baptist Church of Ravenel, 5987 Highway 165 Ravenel, SC on Friday October 16, 2020 at 1:00 o'clock. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. Harold was born on February 20, 1941 in Charleston, SC, son of the late Harold Hunt and Mary Graff Hunt. Harold served in the U.S. Army. He was a truck driver and retired from G & P Trucking. He loved hunting and fishing. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Ravenel. Survivors including his wife, Dorothy Woods Hunt of 54 years, are four sons, Harold Joseph Hunt, Jr. (Marilyn) of Cottageville, SC., David Arnold Hunt of Ravenel, SC., Jeffrey Collins Hunt (Shelly) of Ravenel, SC., Lee McKenzie of Walterboro, SC. Two daughters, Brenda Altman of Walterboro, SC., and Jennifer Lewis Limehouse of James Island, SC. Sixteen grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Special friends, John and Delores Cherry of Georgetown, SC. He was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Hunt. Due to COVID-19, facial mask are required at service. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services, Ladson, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity LowCountry Cremation & Burial Services
281 Treeland Dr.
Ladson, SC 29456
(843) 996-4426
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Simplicity LowCountry Cremation & Burial Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved