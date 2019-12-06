|
Harold Lloyd Herndon Summerville - Harold Lloyd Herndon, 73, of Summerville, SC, passed on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Summerville Medical Center. Harold was born to William David Herndon and Myrtis Sarah Stanfield Herndon on January 11, 1946, at Roper Hospital in Charleston, SC. He attended Harleyville-Ridgeville High School in Dorchester, SC, and married Jane Muckenfuss in July of 1965. He leaves as his legacy two sons and three grandchildren: Kevin Herndon (Brandy Herndon) of Summerville, SC, and Marty Herndon (Tina Herndon) of Hickory, NC-and also those he loved more than anything or anyone: Haley Herndon of Summerville, SC, Seth Herndon, and Micah Herndon of Hickory, NC. Furthermore, he leaves in memory his siblings: Dolly Herndon Webster of Adams Run, SC, Franklin Herndon of Harleyville, SC, Charles Herndon of GA, and Sarah Herndon Barnes of Eutawville, SC. He was preceded in death by a brother, Marion Herndon and sister, Ruby Herndon Crosby. His family and friends will remember his love for being outdoors. Harold loved to fish the Edisto River; he always knew where to catch red breast, catfish, and an occasional large mouth bass. He also loved to hunt white tail deer and be known as the man who had "good dogs." He will be missed by many, and we have hope that is found through Jesus Christ that we will see him again! The family will receive friends from 2:30PM - 3:45PM on Sunday, December 8th at James A. Dyal Funeral Home in Summerville, SC. A memorial service is scheduled in the chapel at James A. Dyal Funeral home at 4:00 PM following the receiving. The family would like to thank Cypress Place assisted living and Summerville Medical Center for providing great care in his final weeks and days. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 7, 2019