Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold M. Burrows III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harold M. Burrows, III HENRICO, VA - Harold Melville Burrows, III, died on September 7, 2019. He was born on February 9, 1959 to the late Georgette Legare Backer and Harold M. Burrows, Jr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Frances Derfner. He is survived by his siblings, Virginia Waring Burrows, Robert S. Seddon, William R. Nichols; brother in-law Eric Bramfitt (The Englishman), special cousin, Thomas N. Stuetzer (Nancy); step-brothers, Jim Tyson, Bill Tyson and Wright Tyson and many loved friends and extended family. Hal was a true gentleman. He was a photographer by trade and was a student of history and of the people. He, nor his camera, ever met a stranger and if you ever met him, knew him or loved him, you would consider yourself lucky. Hal was a fighter who overcame years of illness and diversity with grit, determination and dignity. He was a free spirit and his trademark sense of humor always left others with a smile. He was our "Superman". A memorial service will be held in Richmond, VA in October. As a long-time spinal cord injury survivor, Hal never gave up Hope for a solution to such injuries. If you wish to donate in memory of Hal, you may donate to The , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675, or the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, 636 Morris Turnpike, Suite 3A, Short Hills, NJ, 07078 (800)225-02922



Harold M. Burrows, III HENRICO, VA - Harold Melville Burrows, III, died on September 7, 2019. He was born on February 9, 1959 to the late Georgette Legare Backer and Harold M. Burrows, Jr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Frances Derfner. He is survived by his siblings, Virginia Waring Burrows, Robert S. Seddon, William R. Nichols; brother in-law Eric Bramfitt (The Englishman), special cousin, Thomas N. Stuetzer (Nancy); step-brothers, Jim Tyson, Bill Tyson and Wright Tyson and many loved friends and extended family. Hal was a true gentleman. He was a photographer by trade and was a student of history and of the people. He, nor his camera, ever met a stranger and if you ever met him, knew him or loved him, you would consider yourself lucky. Hal was a fighter who overcame years of illness and diversity with grit, determination and dignity. He was a free spirit and his trademark sense of humor always left others with a smile. He was our "Superman". A memorial service will be held in Richmond, VA in October. As a long-time spinal cord injury survivor, Hal never gave up Hope for a solution to such injuries. If you wish to donate in memory of Hal, you may donate to The , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675, or the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, 636 Morris Turnpike, Suite 3A, Short Hills, NJ, 07078 (800)225-02922 https://www.christopherreeve.org/donate And as Hal departs, let us remember him asking you" Has anyone told you they Love you today? May I be the first?" Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.