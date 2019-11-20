Harold S. Smith CHARLESTON - Mr. Harold S. Smith, 90, of Charleston, SC entered into eternal rest on November 20, 2019. He was the beloved father of Mr. Harold Smith, Jr., Mr. Vincent Smith, Mr. Anthony Smith, Mr. Yale Devereaux (Elizabeth), Ms. Harolyn Smith, Mr. Earl German and brother of Mr. Charles Johnson and Mrs. Josephine Stent (Charles). Friends may call Fielding Home For Funerals, 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Funeral notice later. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 21, 2019